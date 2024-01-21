Ag Society receives grant to operate curling rink

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has granted funding to a Kinuso community organization to operate the local curling rink.

At its meeting Jan. 10, council approved funding of $10,000 for an operational grant requested by the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.

Administration recommended the society apply for a community hall operating grant for recreational programming, grants officer Samantha Smith says.

The society requested an additional operating grant funding of $10,000 for the curling rink portion of the hall.

“Historically, the organization has not received additional funding for the care of the curling rink,” Smith says.

The society was approved for a $10,000 community hall operating grant for in the 2024 county operating budget for the insurance, facility maintenance, wages, utilities, and grass cutting for the community hall, she says.

“The additional $10,000 requested will go towards specific care of the curling rink, including wages and facility maintenance,” Smith says.

Smith says the projected 2023-24 budget for the organization includes the cost to care for the hall, community centre, kitchen and lounge and the curling rink.