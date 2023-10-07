Ag service rental may survive

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A plan by Big Lakes County council to end its service to rent agricultural equipment at the end of 2024 may not be totally lost.

At the regular regular meeting Sept. 27, Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt presented a notice of motion to discuss the issue at the next council meeting Oct. 11.

In the notice of motion in the agenda, Hunt calls for council to direct administration to re-evaluate the agricultural rental program and determine if there is a need for the equipment and program to remain in the Hamlet of Kinuso.

Residents within the Hamlet of Kinuso have reached out and advised of the lack of rental amenities available in Kinuso and the surrounding area, the notice of motion states.

At its meeting Dec. 8, 2021, council passed a motion that council no longer invest funds in the Agricultural Service Board reserve towards the rental program and the county discontinue the rental program by Dec. 31, 2024.

The idea was suggested by North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk, a grain farmer.

“We shouldn’t be in the rental business,” he said at the time.

He recognizes the ASB has a mandate to support producers, but suggests Big Lakes opt out of renting equipment.

Council then referred the issue to the ASB as suggested by South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart.

Since the ASB is made up of all and only council members, the issue was referred to the agricultural advisory committee, which supported the proposal.