Adding colour to the community! July 3, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie Elementary School teacher Natalie Cole-Lamothe and her students have done it again! Cole-Lamothe has worked with her students for many years and taught them the importance of giving back to the community. Each year, students plant flowers and take them to J.B. Wood Continuing Care for residents to enjoy during the summer. Left-right are Skylar Willier, Cooper MacRoberts and Joyce Gadwa-Janvier with baskets and flowers. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email