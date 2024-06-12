Access road approved

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is building a gravel access road for a residential property in the Prairie Echo area.

At its meeting May 22, council agreed to construct a residential access road for Echo Valley Farms with the landowner providing a 10 per cent refundable security deposit.

Council approved a second motion that the additional budget of $108,584 be transferred from transportation reserves to a new capital project code for the specific project.

The property is located on Range Rd. 151 on the north side of Buffalo Bay on NE 23-76-15-W5, Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations, told council.

“This is for residential purposes so we would require a 10 per cent security deposit under the terms of the policy,” Cymbaluk said.

“It is recommended action, it is a residential request.”

A request was received on April 9 for the County to construct a residential access road about 200 m to establish a new home, Cymbaluk said.

The County may receive road requests in writing from residents, school divisions, council, administration and others, the policy states.

In October each year, an evaluation committee, comprised of the director of operations and designated staff, will identify proposed road construction projects.

“Since the timeline for the recent request is June 2024, it does not meet the policy requirements, but could be approved as an exception by council,” Cymbaluk told council.