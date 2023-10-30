ABO presentation at Jean Cote Nov. 1

It has not been in the news much lately, but that is expected to change Nov. 1.

ABO Wind is holding an open house to discuss their proposed wind project at the Jean Cote Community Hall from 6-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the presentation to start at 6:30 p.m.

“Please join ABO Wind Canada as we discuss our 160-MW renewable wind project,” reads a poster sent to South Peace News.

“A presentation will commence at 6:30 p.m. that will include a project update and responses to common questions that we have received.”

ABO wind is clear there will be no open mike session; however, after the presentation, discipline experts will be dispersed around the hall to discuss and answer questions on a one-to-one basis.

Refreshments will be provided.