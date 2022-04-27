Northern Sunrise County is proclaiming May 30 to June 30 as Alberta Rural Health Week.
Council received the request from the Peace Regional Healthcare Attraction and Retention Committee.
The proclamation urges all residents “to show appreciation for the contributions of the rural health professionals and community volunteers whose abilities and efforts enhance the quality of life in rural Alberta,” reads the proclamation.
AB Rural Health Week proclaimed
