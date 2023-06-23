A special surprise for a special girl

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School graduating student Trista Halcrow-Grey, left, accepts a certificate for honourable mention for the 2022-23 Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Awards. She accepted the certificate from High Prairie School Division -High Prairie trustee Adrian Wong at the Pratt commencement ceremonies June 10.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School graduating student Trista Halcrow- Grey was recognized for special honours after earning a provincial Indigenous award for the 2022-23 school year.

She received honourable mention in the Alberta School Boards Association program Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Awards in the Grade 10-12 category in the northern region.

Halcrow-Grey was recognized at Pratt commencement ceremonies June 10.

She received a certificate from the ASBA, presented by High Prairie School Division – High Prairie trustee Adrian Wong.

Like everyone else, she found out about the honour at the ceremonies.

“I was very surprised and shocked when my name was called,” Halcrow-Grey says.

The provincial award recognizes students who display exemplary leadership, courage and commitment to their culture and educational paths.

She explains her passions for giving to others.

“What inspires me to be caring for other people is that you can’t really know what someone is going through,” says Halcrow-Grey.

“So it’s good to just always try to be nice because your kindness can change a person’s whole day even if just for a moment.”

She is more than happy to promote her culture.

“I like to share what I know about my culture just to show people that I’m proud to get to know the things I do and to make sure that the culture is always appreciated,” Halcrow-Grey says.

“It is important that Indigenous people know that they can do great things and reach goals as long as they find the right path for them and focus in school to achieve the goals they set.

“I believe it’s important to set and work towards your goals because you never know the potential you have until you try your hardest.”

Halcrow-Grey was nominated by Indigenous education coach Corinne Goulet.

Wong read part of the nomination.

“Trista has worked hard and intentionally to create a path for herself that aligns with her dreams and goals,” the nomination states.

“She has overcome many obstacles in her pursuit of educational success.

“Working part-time at High Prairie Elementary School has allowed Trista to earn income and credits while helping to prepare nutritious lunches for students.

“This past semester, she also joined Miss Nicola Singer’s junior level foods class. Miss Singer says, ‘Being the only senior enrolled, I have been able to lean on Trista to help younger students with skill development as she so naturally falls into a leadership position.’

“Other students gravitate towards her as Trista accepts everyone for who they are and welcomes in friends from any background and social standing.

“Trista is a proud Indigenous woman who comes from Kapawe’no First Nation,” the nomination states.

“She shares her cultural knowledge with others and is dedicated to working to carve out a place for herself within her culture.

“Outside school, Trista is surrounded by strong supportive Indigenous women who she honours as a major part of her life.

“With the resilience that Trista has shown, she has inadvertently become a powerful role model for Indigenous students within her school, encouraging many students to attend classes, complete assignments and work towards their personal goals.

“Her drive and perseverance have led to her acceptance into a culinary arts program at NAIT for September 2023.”

Wong closed with special words of encouragement.

“Trista, you are an embodiment of Indigenous success, strength and resilience,” Wong says.