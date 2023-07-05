A ‘smash’ hit!

École Héritage in Falher hosted a Beach Volleyball Tournament on June 17. All proceeds from the tournament will be going towards the Community Sports Court project that has currently completed the first phase of its plans.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

École Héritage in Falher hosted a beach volleyball competition during the Honey Festival to help raise funds for a community project.

A group of dedicated parents have been working tirelessly to try to raise funds to expand on their Community Sports Court Project at the school, a project that will benefit children and families throughout the region. The group was spearheaded by Isabelle Caron, Maryse Simon, and Christine Aubin.

“Our goal was to have six to eight teams register for the tournament to go ahead with a maximum of 12 teams,” says organizer Christine Aubin.

“We had such a high interest from the community we accepted 16 teams and – sadly – we had to refuse six teams.”

Aubin explains the tournament was held in conjunction with the Honey Festival to help promote both the community’s main attraction and also their sports court.

“In all our grant applications we mentioned that we would host tournaments at our annual Honey Festival,” says Aubin, who adds that the whole region has rallied to try to make the sports court a reality.

“The competition was held to show the community what we accomplished in eight short months and to continue to raise funds for Phase 2,” she adds.

This year, the beach volleyball tournament was kept as a one-day event, but they will be considering making changes next year, so they accommodate more teams.

“We will definitely (be) making this an annual part of the Honey Fest,” Aubin says.

“We will be expanding the number of teams allowed by renting two more beach volleyball courts to accommodate the tournament. We will also do some categories for the competition: 13-17 years old and adults.”

Entrance for the competition was $100 for a team of four, with all proceeds going back to Phase 2 of the community sports court project.

Phase 2 of the project includes adding two double tennis courts with two adjustable height basketball nets. The double tennis court can be converted to six pickleball courts.

Aubin adds all the courts will have lines painted for the respective sport, and they will be fencing in the tennis/pickleball courts.

The beach volleyball competition raised $1,110.33 towards the project, a project that still requires approximately 60 per cent to be raised. Aubin says Phase 1 cost approximately $40,000, and Phase 2 will cost approximately $380,000.

“We accept donations and give out a tax receipt,” says Aubin, adding if anyone has fundraising ideas the team is open to all ideas.

“We do numerous fundraisers throughout the year. We are also looking for community funding, so if any business are able to donate a monetary fund we will gladly fill out any of your requests.”

This year’s beach volleyball stars were the Eaglesham Sonics, second place was earned by Calm Yo Tips and third place was KamFam.

“We were so happy to host this tournament to show off Phase 1 of our project,” says Aubin.

“People were impressed, we had lots of spectators come and encourage teams. Parents and athletes were very thankful for the event and we attracted teams from High Prairie, Peace River and Eaglesham.”

Aubin says people were commenting on what a great beach court the school has, they were excited for a different sporting event to participate in at Honey Festival, and parents were happy that younger teens had something to do.

Courts are located in the south end of Héritage’s school yard towards the ball diamonds, west of the Villa Beausejour.

“With the new ball diamonds reconfiguration and new road east of the Villa, the community Sports Courts will be in a perfect spot for family and friends to be able to participate in numerous activities.”

The winning Eaglesham Sonics! Left-right are Emery Fabian, Jeremy Fabian, Scott Day, and Wyatt Day.

The Calm Yo Tips placed second. Left to right are Brian Berube, Dave Cloutier, Alex Gauthier, and Ken Cloutier.