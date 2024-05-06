A little something for everyone!

It was a shopper’s paradise April 21-22 at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show. Over 5,000 people attended the show, many of them taking in more than 50 booths at the Artisans’ Market in the curling rink. A wide variety of products caught customers’ attention.
A variety of Indigenous products were for sale by Francy Furs. Left-right, are Shawn Roe, Francy Campiou and Chris Campiou.
Brogan Severson, of Marigold Enterprises, of High Prairie, promotes a variety of creative crafts.
JWT Hats makes hats! Left-right, are Angelina Smith and owner Jace Thorsteinson, of Stettler.
Brent Grenier, of High Prairie, left, shows his products he makes under Bent Rugz.
Cathy Drost, left, and Henry Uniat, both of Edmonton, sell a variety of crafts and gifts under DOSC Crystal and Minerals.
Crafts were on display and for sale by Winterburn Creations. Left-right, are Kendra Winterburn and Maddison Bissell, of High Prairie.
Nicole Przybylski, of Fairview, promotes her beautiful crafts under Hummingbird Designs.
Jacquie Labrie, of Slave Lake, displays her work under Endless Crafts & Treasures.
Petra’s Creations owner Petra de Vaan, of Smith, shows a variety of her colourful quilts.
Marc’s Custom Fire Pits and Metal Art in Peace River displays some of its work with owner Marc Lambert, left, and Cholena FitzGerald.