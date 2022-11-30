A little piece of paradise awaits!

Grooming ski runs to make sure they are in the best condition possible is a job staff are dedicated to providing. Photos courtesy of Rob Bourgeois.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Nestled along the riverbanks of the Little Smoky River is a little piece of winter paradise just waiting for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

Little Smoky Ski Area is in the M.D. of Smoky River between Valleyview and Falher just off Highway 49, West on Township Road 744 and then north on range road 214. Manager Clem Bourgeois is hopeful the hill be ready to open by second week of December, but notes that is all dependent on the type of weather there is in the next two weeks.

“It’s a great family-oriented recreational facility, with many instructors that can get anyone skiing no matter the age,” says Bourgeois.

“There’s so much to enjoy between the skiing, snowboarding, tubing and of course the Hilltop Café has great poutine and coffee.”

He says staff have been working hard to try to get the ski area open, making snow when weather will cooperate with them. He says they have made about 70 per cent of the snow required to open but need cooler temperatures to finish.

“Hopefully we will open the Tube Park before Christmas,” says Bourgeoies.

“Last year there was no tube park due to staff shortages.”

He explains they are having similar issues finding staff this year, so if anyone 15 years or older is looking for a job he urges you to apply. He says they need staff in all different areas, from lift attendant to chalet employees.

Bourgeois urges new skiers and snowboarders to come to the hill, even if they don’t have their own equipment. Little Smoky Ski Area includes a complete rental shack with gear that will fit any size skier or snowboarder at a reasonable price. All costs for rentals and lift costs are available on their website.

Snow school is also offered for $40 for a private lesson, $27 for groups of two people or more.

The hill is open weekends and holidays from 10 am until 4 pm. It will also be open on certain weekdays based on bookings from schools or other groups. Bourgeois and his staff update the online calendar frequently with scheduling, he suggests checking their website for confirmed ski hill hours of operation once open.

Once open, Bourgeois reminds visitors that even once open, there are some conditions that will force a temporary closure of the hill. This can include cold weather closure when they temperatures drop below -30C.

Season passes can currently be purchased in person at the Little Smoky Ski Hill, M.D. of Smoky River, High Prairie Recreation Centre, or Valleyview Recreation Department.

For more information about the hill or to purchase season tickets, please phone the hill at (780) 837-8144, email littlesmoky@serbernet.com, or visit their website at www.littlesmokyski.ca

The panoramic view shows the many runs offered at Little Smoky Ski Area.