A last look!

On this page is some more artwork from the first semester in Art class at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School that deserves to be shown. Practice makes perfectly creative as students completed their final projects! Rhonda Lund instructs the class.

In her drawing, Grade 9, Photography student Leslie Brule demonstrates the “steelyard” composition using pencil. Grade 10, Photography student Terry Mearon cleverly zoomed in with his DSRL camera to capture what otherwise might have been a boring photo of burlap and a tack. Grade 11, Art 20 student Angelique Brule put her drawing skills to task, employing a grid for her multi- faceted pencil drawing. Grade 11, Art 20 student Angelique Brule decided that impressionism can be beautifully-expressed in a portrait using watercolour.