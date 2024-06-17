A great week for seniors! June 17, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 From June 2-6, each day had a special event for seniors in High Prairie and Big Lakes County to celebrate Seniors’ Week. Below are a few of the events. Seniors in Big Lakes County were honoured at the annual Lakeshore Luncheon held June 5 at Joussard Community Hall to celebrate Seniors Week, June 3-9. Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) hosts the annual event that is located in a different part of the county every year. Above, seniors enjoy a delicious meal. Left-right, are Les Deuchar, Pauline Madsen, Doug Madsen and Margaret Zahacy. The Town of High Prairie hosted its annual Seniors’ Barbecue on June 4 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. Seniors were served hamburgers, salad and ice cream. Above, left-right, are Monika Girard, Aime Girard, Diana Roberts, Linda Kemp and Richard Kemp. Food was aplenty at the Lakeshore Luncheon held June 5 at Joussard Community Hall. Left-right, are Vic Fordyce, Bernie Falkner, Roland Rouleau and Doris Rouleau. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email