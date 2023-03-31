A champ’s pose! March 31, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Red Wings officially win the West Division championship in the Greater Metro Hockey League. The Red Wings swept the B.C. Division champion Mackenzie Mountaineers in two games in High Prairie. In the front row left-right, are Dawson Holitzki, Keegan Ferguson, Dayton Shantz, Brad Roncin and Andrew Gauchier. Second row, left-right, are Joey Isaac, Nolan Noskey, Owen Paul, Avery McNabb, Benny Yellowknee, K.C. Papastestis (above), Kaden Desjarlais and Shayle Ducharme. In the back row, left-right, are assistant coach Jerry Kruger, assistant coach Kyler Crooks, Harlan Noskiye, Jayden Farthing, Austen Rayburn, Braydan Auger, Kaden Cardinal, Hudson Chalifoux, Jaegar Lapointe, assistant coach Jeremy MacDonald, team owner and general manager Kevin Hopfner and head coach Trent Meyaard. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email