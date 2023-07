Peace River held a wildly successful Canada Day celebration at the Baytex Energy Centre July 1. The parking lot was full and people gathered inside for many activities to enjoy from games, Indigenous dancing, arts and crafts, delicious baking and more. Central to the Canada Day theme was the Art Hub where children could make Maple Leafs using a stencil. Outside were several vendors selling ice cream, food, vegetables, fruit and seafood. Photos courtesy of Photography by Lori of Peace River

The Art Hub was expertly supervised by, left-right, Maryanne O’Byrne, Trudy Plazier and Shannon Johnson. Ready to help police catch the bad guys! Left-right are Josiah Eskagon, 7, and Marek Knoblauch, 8, wearing police vests. Always ready to help! Const. Shirley of Peace Regional RCMP helps Kaylin Eskagon at the RCMP booth. Necy Taborette at Necy’s Homemade Springrolls was busy selling her products at the celebration. Perfect for dinner! Nicolas Melnychuk entertained the huge crowd with his brand of music. What’s a celebration without live music! Some amazing artwork was on full display and for sale by Russell Manchur, of Timbercraft. Note the bears! Indigenous dancing added a cultural flair to the celebration. Many enjoyed watching the dancers. Indigenous dancers young and old entertained the audience. Just a few of the delicious pastries ready for consumption, courtesy of Archer Cookie and Confections. Ready to sell their delicious baked goods were Sharyssa Archer, left, and Airriana Archer, of Archer Cookie and Confections. Making Maple Leaf stencils was a popular activity at the celebration. Left-right are Evalyn Garnett, and Kanin Garnett.