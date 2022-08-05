A celebration of culture!

Well over 1,000 people attended the three-day Driftpile Powwow July 22-24 under blistering hot weather. It did not deter hundreds of dancers from all over Western Canada of all ages and sexes including including Tiny Tots to Seniors from competing for prizes and honoring their culture. The highlight of the powwow is the grand entry – several were held during the weekend – which invites everyone into the circle to celebrate and heal. Outside the arena, where dancing was held, many vendors provided food, beverage and products of all kinds for shoppers.

Men line up behind each other at the grand entry before competing in various categories for prizes.