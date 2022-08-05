A celebration of culture!

· by · 0

Well over 1,000 people attended the three-day Driftpile Powwow July 22-24 under blistering hot weather. It did not deter hundreds of dancers from all over Western Canada of all ages and sexes including including Tiny Tots to Seniors from competing for prizes and honoring their culture. The highlight of the powwow is the grand entry – several were held during the weekend – which invites everyone into the circle to celebrate and heal. Outside the arena, where dancing was held, many vendors provided food, beverage and products of all kinds for shoppers.

Men line up behind each other at the grand entry before competing in various categories for prizes.
Shoes are tied around the centre pole in the main arena to symbolize people passed on. The shoes belong to the deceased person. The reason they are left hanging, legend has it, is when the dead person’s spirit returns, it will walk that high above ground, that much closer to heaven.
Organizations are invited to take part in the grand entry. One such group was the Driftpile women who promote the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women cause.
Kylie Lapatak, of Saddle Lake, was one of many colourful entries in jingle dress.
The message can never be forgotten! As an Edmonton arts and crafts booth, owners Mary Simbana, left, and Edgar Gualoto, show some of the sweaters for sale.
A huge tent was set up to accommodate vendors which drew many shoppers. Left-right are family members Nikosis Isadore, Nena Zacharia, and her husband, Stan Isadore.
Driftpile Cree Nation Chief Dwyane Laboucan addresses the audience as the host Nation.

Share this post

Post Comment