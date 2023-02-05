A-1 Western Wear helps teen compete at World Junior Finals

From time to time, businesses want to recognize the efforts of people or organizations they sponsor. A-1 Western Wear Tack & Gifts in High Prairie sponsors Noah Sisson, 16, a rodeo bareback rider from Slave Lake. Sisson enjoyed a terrific year, culminating in an appearance at the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada Dec. 1-5, 2022. Sisson, who has competed for about four years, placed 12th after completing one of two rides. “We wish him all the best of luck in his future endeavours,” says A-1 owner Teresa Yanishewski.

Noah Sisson during one of his two rides in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Bull Stock Media.