A-1 Western Wear helps teen compete at World Junior Finals

From time to time, businesses want to recognize the efforts of people or organizations they sponsor. A-1 Western Wear Tack & Gifts in High Prairie sponsors Noah Sisson, 16, a rodeo bareback rider from Slave Lake. Sisson enjoyed a terrific year, culminating in an appearance at the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada Dec. 1-5, 2022. Sisson, who has competed for about four years, placed 12th after completing one of two rides. “We wish him all the best of luck in his future endeavours,” says A-1 owner Teresa Yanishewski.

Noah Sisson during one of his two rides in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Bull Stock Media.
Noah Sisson put together this poster to thank his sponsors, including A-1 Western Wear.

