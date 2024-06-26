800+ attend early Canada Day celebration

Car enthusiasts set up a Car Show and Shine for those interested in admiring beautiful older vehicles.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County held its annual Canada Day Celebration on June 19 at Cecil Thompson Park, attracting over 800 people to the venue.

“We decided to host our Canada Day event earlier for several reasons,” says Family and Community Support Services director Amber Houle.

“By holding it ahead of time, we avoid competing with the Canada Day festivities organized by neighboring municipalities and towns. Also, scheduling the event earlier allows us to engage with residents before they head out on their summer holidays.”

Hooule says by hosting earlier, NSC staff feel they can capture the interest of those who might otherwise be away during the traditional Canada Day celebrations.

“Scheduling the event mid-week, County staff can enjoy the Canada Day long weekend with their families and friends,” Houle continues.

“Free events foster a sense of community. They provide an opportunity for residents to connect, socialize, and build stronger relationships within the County, regardless of their financial situation.”

She says Tim Hortons was also on site handing out coffee and iced coffee to patrons, supplying the items free of charge to anyone who attended.

“Seeing all the smiling faces and hearing positive comments from the attendees was definitely the highlight,” says Houle.

“Its great to see people enjoying Cecil Thompson Park and interacting with one another.”

Northern Sunrise County council and staff coordinate the event annually to provide an event for residents that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

“The Canada Day event has evolved over the years to include additional activities for all ages,” says Houle.

“We started off with a BBQ, music, and resource booths and have since evolved to include Bouncy Castles, face painting, glitter tattoos, popcorn, and snow cones. The location also offers the popular jumbo jumper, playground, pond, outdoor exercise equipment, and walking paths.”

Live music was also featured at the gazebo, featuring local performers including Lefty was Right, The Renovators, and the Billy Ivory Band on site. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, snow cones, popcorn, and other refreshments were provided by the County.

Several ladies attended to the Family and Community Support Services Resource table at the Canada Day event on June 19. In front, left-right, are Agnes Roshuk and Cory Hogbin. In back, left-right, are Marlene Kunstleben and Gwenda Fortin.

Christopher Berett, front, and Oscar Berrett wait to jump on the Bouncy Castles on June 19. Their mother says it is one of their favourite attractions when attending community events.

Over 800 people attended this year’s Northern Sunrise County Canada Day Celebration at Cecil Thompson Park on June 19.

Northern Sunrise County economic development officer Lynn Florence shows off the hats the County was giving out to attendees at the Canada Day event.