$50,000 donation pegged for walking trails

Tolko Industries donated $50,000 to the Town of High Prairie on Jan. 28 to repair the Riana Otto Memorial Walking Trails. In front is Eliyanah Lamason. In the back row, left-right are Tolko High Prairie Division tech manager Clevan Lamason. Liam Lamason, Tolko High Prairie Division maintenance manager Justin Sheen, Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, Big Lakes County Councillor Jeff Chalifoux, and Town of High Prairie Councillor Therese Yacyshyn. The Lamason family uses the trails frequently.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A generous $50,000 donation to upgrade the walking trails in High Prairie is greatly appreciated by town council.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk says money will be used this spring or summer to upgrade and/or replace the worst sections.

“It is awesome,” says Panasiuk. “Without this donation upgrades probably wouldn’t get done, there are so many other needs.”

Councillor Therese Yacyshn joined the cheque presentation.

“I think it’s great, now we can repair the trails for everyone to enjoy.”

Tolko plant manager in High Prairie, Troy Richardson, says the company is pleased to support the trails.

“Tolko is proud to support the Town of High Prairie,” he says.

“Our employees had the opportunity to vote on Tolko’s 2021 Community Investment Program donation. There was overwhelming support to donate towards rebuilding the trails in Jaycee Park.”

Panasiuk says many people enjoy the trails.

“They get a lot of use and people do enjoy the trails,” he adds, not only for walking but rollerblading.

Yacyshyn adds with repairs coming, rollerblad- ers may return. Some sections of the trails are in such disrepair it has discouraged use.

The repairs will also encourage parents with strollers to use them more often.