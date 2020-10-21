$43 million up for grabs

Village of Donnelly wants part of the money for Winagami Lake wading pool

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

All may not be lost yet!



The Village of Donnelly continues to lead efforts to have the wading pool at Winagami Lake Provincial Park upgraded and/or rebuilt.



Council discussed a new strategy at its Oct. 14 meeting after hearing more money may be available.



The Government of Alberta announced Sept. 15 a plan to invest $43 million in Alberta’s parks. The money will be used to improve trails and pathways, as well as upgrade day-use areas and campgrounds across Alberta, said Premier Jason Kenney, who was in Calgary for the announcement.



Donnelly sees an opportunity to spend some of the $43 million on the wading pool, which, of course, was part of the day-use area before it was closed in 2019.



“There is potentially more money for the pool,” said CAO Matthew Ferris.



“…make it happen,” said Mayor Myrna Lanctot, adding she had already spoken to the Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen, and Big Lakes County.



“It’s really an undeveloped lake,” said Lanctot, of Winagami Lake Provincial Park.



She told council she asked Loewen if the wading pool could be considered for funding but did not get a firm answer.



Council agreed to begin a new lobby and is writing Loewen, Big Lakes County, the Town of High Prairie, Town of Falher, Town of McLennan, Village of Girouxville and M.D. of Smoky River, as well as the Smoky River Regional Tourism Committee, asking for support.



In a letter to regional governments from Lanctot dated June 13, 2019, she wrote, “The Winagami wading pool has been closed because it’s no longer feasible to maintain the aging infrastructure and repair vandalism.”