4 vie for 2 seats on McLennan council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Four people will be seeking one of two seats available on McLennan town council in the Oct. 26 byelection.



Terry Calliou, Luc Dubrule, Margaret Jacob and Nathan Wilson all filed nomination papers by the Sept. 14 deadline.



A byelection for one councillor was cancelled in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when a second councillor resigned the decision was made to proceed to a byelection on the seven-member council. Tom Henihan resigned as councillor July 2, days before he moved out of the community.



The two elected councillors will fill the seats to complete the current term that ends with the next municipal election Oct. 18, 2021.



Originally scheduled for April 20 for one vacancy, the byelection was cancelled by Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu. Three candidates registered for the byelection. Calliou and Jacob, who are running in the current byelection, and Tammy Stout.



South Peace News will feature the four candidates in an upcoming issue.