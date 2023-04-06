4 days set for inquiry

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a seven-month-old boy last October will go to a preliminary inquiry starting in late October.

The matter of Kyra Renee Backs was back in High Prairie provincial court March 27 when a preliminary inquiry was set to start Oct. 31.

An agent for lawyer Stephen Brophy says the inquiry is set from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 in High Prairie.

Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu supports the dates.

“That is confirmed,” Eta-Ndu said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley agreed to the multiple days.

“Four days have been reserved.”

Brophy said the lawyer is still waiting for outstanding disclosure.

On Feb. 27, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said the request came from Eta-Ndu, the Crown prosecutor working on the case.

“We’re waiting for an autopsy report,” Payne said as an agent for Eta-Ndu.

However, the autopsy report was not mentioned in court March 27.

Backs was 29 when she was charged on Oct. 15, 2022 by the RCMP in connection with the sudden death.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate an incident that is being called a homicide.

An RCMP news release issued Oct. 13 by Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP received a report from the High Prairie RCMP from the High Prairie Health Complex on Oct 6 about 4:30 p.m.

“… of the sudden death of a seven-month-old male infant from High Prairie that occurred at a residence in High Prairie,” Fontaine said.