3 years later, still no answers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It has been over three years since a Gift Lake man and police dog died in an incident north of High Prairie and the family and public are still waiting for answers.

Lionel Ernest Grey, then 29, and police dog Jaco, both died in the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) launched an investigation into the matter but have still not yet released a report.

South Peace News contacted ASIRT about the delay and received a response June 25 from a source asking to not be identified. South Peace News was told the investigation is ongoing and still in the executive director’s hands. A report is expected in 1-3 months.

South Peace News has reached out to a family friend to contact the Grey family for a response but have not been contacted.

Police say the incident began June 16, 2021 when Grey drove away from police, then later fled into a wooded area. RCMP attended with Jaco, attempting to track Grey and arrest him. About 50-60 law enforcement officials converged on the Winagami Lake area during the incident.

June 17, police stated they established a containment area. Grey was arrested and taken into custody. He had serious injures at the time and died a short time later. Grey’s injuries or how they were sustained were not disclosed.