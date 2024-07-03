3 chosen to receive grants from Town of Peace River

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Peace River council allocated money to three local organizations, each working hard to provide services to the community.

Each year, council allocates $50,000 to Grants to Organizations to help provide some funds for community organizations in need of some financial assistance. At its regular meeting on June 24, council had presentations from three applicants.

“All of the applicants will bring visitors to our community with some economic benefits for some businesses, as well the three will support our Strategic Plan of being a vibrant community and inclusive of diverse interests,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“Council allocated $10,000 to the Peace River Boating Association for their Gold Cup events, $5,000 to Glenmary School to help with hosting the 2A Provincial Volleyball Tournament in November at Glenmary and Peace High Schools, and $1,000 to the Peace Country Rugby Club for organizational start-up costs.”

Total funds allocated in the 2024 Grants to Organizations budget are allocated in three separate intakes.

Two representatives from the Town of Peace River’s administration review each submission, providing evaluation scores that are presented to council to make a decision on where to allocate the funds.

“The local organizations are of interest to a variety of residents of our community and region,” says Manzer.

“At the same time the events including tournaments are an opportunity to showcase Peace River both internally and sometimes to the regional or the province,” she adds.

So far, the Town has allocated funds in two separate intakes, with the final intake deadline set for Sept. 15.

“I would encourage other organizations to apply using the application process on the Town’s website,” explains Manzer.

To learn more about how an organization can apply for the Grants to Organizations funding in the next grant intake, please visit the Town’s website at peaceriver.ca.