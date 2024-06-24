3 accused schedule February trial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three young people charged in connection with an incident involving gunshots April 19 at Atikameg will go to trial in February 2025.

The matter of Kelly Blanche Cardinal, 26, of Peace River, Jack George Auger, 24, of Atikameg, and Kevin Wyatt Badger, 22, of Gift Lake Metis Settlement, was in the High Prairie Court of Justice June 10 to confirm a date for trial.

Derek Renzini, the lawyer for Auger, told court the case management office scheduled the trial for Feb. 6-7, 2025.

He says the office estimates the trial could take up to a day and a half.

All three accused remain in custody.

Cardinal was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of other firearms-related crimes. She also faces single counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop for a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, and three counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Auger faces five firearms-related crimes and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also charged with single counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop for a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Badger was charged with five firearms-related crimes and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is also charged with single counts of dangerous driving, obstructing a peace officer, failing to stop for of peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, and eight counts of failing to comply with court orders and/or recognizances.

Charges arose after High Prairie RCMP officers responded to a call of gunshots on April 19 at a residence in Atikameg, about 100 km northwest of High Prairie.

However, by the time officers arrived, suspects had fled in a truck.

RCMP later observed the vehicle, which failed to stop when prompted. They began to pursue the vehicle and called for assistance.

Officers from Slave Lake RCMP, Faust RCMP and Red Earth Creek RCMP, as well as Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services, responded.

Slave Lake RCMP officers deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to eventually come to a complete stop. Two suspects fled the scene, one remained.

Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services led the chase, ending with three suspects arrested and no major injuries reported.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two rifles and ammunition.

The arrest shows how well neighbouring police services work together.

“This is a great example of how Slave Lake RCMP works hand-in- hand with our neighbouring partners to apprehend violent criminals. . .,” Slave Lake RCMP Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Casey Bruyns says.