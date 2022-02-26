$25,000 approved for VSI program in 2022

The M.D. of Smoky River will be spending $25,000 to support the Veterinary Services Inc. [VSI] program in 2022.

VSI is a cost-share program operated by most Peace region municipalities, and a few outside the Peace. The program helps cover vet costs for certain vet procedures for cattle, swine and sheep. Its intent is to encourage the use of vets in the region so livestock producers can keep their animals healthy and to assist producers with the high cost of vet services.

Council heard various amounts paid during the last few years but settled on $25,000 because it was the money already allocated in their interim budget. The requisition requested from council was $27,500.

Ag fieldman Shayne Steffen told council if the VSI program needed more money they would requisition it in 2023.

Any Smoky River producer who wishes to participate in the program must enter into VSI agreement. For more details, contact the M.D. at [780] 837-2221.