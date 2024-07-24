2025 SARDA Show accepting registrations

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

SARDA Ag Research is already gearing up for the 2025 SARDA Trade Show, and both exhibitors and organizers are eager for March to display all the new technology and options in the world of agriculture.

SARDA executive director Vance Yaremko says organization efforts are starting a little earlier this time around to allow exhibitors to plan their March well in advance.

“We’ve decided to start registration of booths in August this year to allow interested booth holders to plan their show season way in advance,” says Yaremko.

“We will be hosting next year’s show in March, with official dates to be determined, at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex,” he adds.

SARDA was established in 1986 to address agricultural issues in the region. It is a non-profit organization directed by producers from Municipal Districts of Smoky River, Greenview, Big Lakes County, Northern Sunrise County, and the County of Grande Prairie, and it is also partially funded by these municipalities.

“We strive to be aware of changing needs of producers, research best methodologies and practices and to distribute information to them,” says Yaremko.

“Our tradeshow is one way that we help to ensure information is distributed to the producers in the region.”

SARDA Ag Research’s Trade Show has become one of the largest in the province and is a great way for equipment suppliers, seeds companies, financial institutions, and other agricultural businesses to showcase their businesses, product and services to both grain and livestock producers.

SARDA recently moved into a new building located on Highway 2 just west of Donnelly to provide more space for their research endeavours. They are also hoping to expand by building a cold storage facility on the premises to store equipment and other necessary tools.

The Trade Show acts as a fundraiser for SARDA to allow them to continue their efforts to continually seek new methodologies for agricultural producers. Sponsorships will also be sought in the coming months to fund the show.

If you are interested in learning more about the trade show, would like to be a sponsor, or would like to ensure a booth is set aside for you, please contact the SARDA Trade Show organizer at (780) 837-0563 or by email at smokyriveragtrade show@gmail.com.