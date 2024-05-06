2% tax hike approved by Big Lakes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Municipal property taxes in Big Lakes County is increasing by 2.5 per cent in all property classes.

At its regular meeting April 24, council gave third and final reading to a bylaw to increase mill rates for municipal purposes by 2.5 per cent.

Increasing the municipal mill rates was carefully considered, says Joey Sutton, manager of finance.

“While we recognize the impact that increasing mill rates has on our residents, we also recognize the need for sustainability and investing in responsible development of our infrastructure and our communities,” Sutton says.

“Administration continues to search for efficiencies and cost savings wherever we can to reduce the burden on our residents and maximize value.”

The mill rate for residential and farmland increase to 0.005064 from 0.004940.

Mill rates for non-residential, machinery and equipment, and linear properties and power generation increase to 0.016556 from 0.016152.

For a property assessed at $300,000, Sutton says a 2.5 per cent increase would add about $37 for municipal taxes and overall municipal taxes by about $110 with the increased assessment value.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk trusts any increase in municipal mill rates next year will be not as significant as 2.5 per cent.

“Maybe next year we would increase the rate by one per cent or not at all,” Zabolotniuk says.

Tax notices are scheduled to be sent out in early May.

Property taxes are due by June 30 unless ratepayers have a monthly payment plan.

Sutton says Big Lakes hopes it will be able able to accept credit cards for people to pay their taxes through Virtual City Hall if the system is fully in operation.

At its regular meeting March 27, council passed a motion to introduce any payment to the county by the computer online system and at the Big Lakes officer in High Prairie and Kinuso.

The increase comes after council approved a 4.5 per cent mill rate increase in 2023.

CAO David Reynolds says the proposed tax increase of 2.5 per cent is minimal compared to other municipalities.

“Many municipalities across Alberta are looking at property tax increases greater than 4-5 per cent, some even nine per cent,” Reynolds said when the issue was discussed at the interim budget deliberations Dec. 4-5.

“We understand any increase in property tax can be a burden to our ratepayers.”

Big Lakes taxpayers got relief in their taxes in 2022 after council voted to freeze mill rates after a five per cent increase in 2021.