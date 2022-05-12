2 grab gold at 55-Plus Winter Games

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Two seniors from High Prairie reached the top of the podium at the Alberta 55-Plus Winter Games held April 7-10 in Edmonton.
Evelyn Lesiuk won gold in 65+ ladies’ darts.
Lloyd Cunningham won gold in 65+ singles bowling.
Both competed for Zone 8, the Peace Country region.
Zone 8 past-president Mary Zabolotniuk, of High Prairie, carried the Zone 8 banner during the opening ceremonies.
Several seniors from local communities are preparing to compete Alberta 55-Plus Games in Peace River from June 16-18.