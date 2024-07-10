12-Foot Davis concert rescheduled to July 10

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The Town of Peace River and Northern Sunrise County had to postpone the second summer Outdoor Concert series due to adverse weather but are proud to announce the new date.

The Billy Ivory Band will now be performing on July 10 from 7-8 p.m. at the 12-Foot Davis Lookout.

“The Billy Ivory band plays a selection of blues, rock, and country covers along with original music,” says NSC Family and Community Support Services director Amber Houle.

“For the concert series we will have two members join us, the piano player/lead singer and the drummer.”

Houle says the two municipalities each choose which park will be the host area and the hosting municipality is responsible for set up and providing water to the musicians.

“Our August Concert series will be held on Aug. 7 is going to be at Riverfront Park,” says Houle.

“Because it is a collaboration between the Town of Peace River and us, we try to ensure that each municipality chooses a different park to showcase with the outdoor concert series. There are a lot of parks that people are not aware exist and this gives them a chance to see and experience them.”

She says the concerts are well-attended by residents from both communities and that it is a great way for people to meet other community members, all while enjoying great entertainment outside.

August will feature Luke Lounsbury at the River Front Park, and September will feature They Call Me Sir at the Cecil Thompson Park.

Houle urges everyone to go to enjoy the music for free this summer, and she says the concert will be performed outside, so families should remember to bring a blanket, chair, or something else to sit on.