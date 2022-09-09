Sucker Creek Powwow returns to its roots

Sucker Creek First Nation held its Traditional Powwow at the new Sucker Creek Cultural Grounds Aug. 26-28. The new location was donated by the Eric Willier family and is being developed as a first-class facility. The main arena is impressively constructed of all-natural material. During the Sunday grand entry, Chief Roderick Willier thanked everyone for their efforts in holding the event. “This is awesome,” he lamented. “I never figured I’d see this day. I am honoured.” His son, Matthew Willier, also sits on council as a councillor. It was noted his ancestors signed Treaty 8. He told the gathering it was important for council to bring back and enhance its culture. Powwows were formerly held by the highway to the south before land for the new site was secured.

A panoramic view of the new Sucker Creek Cultural Grounds where the powwow was held. The site was donated by the Eric Willier family and will be used for powwows, cultural camps, youth camps and more. The beautiful site is surrounded by trees and runs beside a creek.