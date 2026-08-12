Yaremko hired as Donnelly’s CAO

Sara Yaremko was hired as the new CAO at the Village of Donnelly, starting Aug. 1.

Village of Donnelly is welcoming a new chief administrative officer to its team.

Donnelly resident and newest part of its administrative team, Sara Yaremko is excited to assume her new role as CAO. She effectively began her new role Aug. 1.

“I love to learn new skills and expand my abilities,” says Yaremko, noting this is her first-ever CAO position.

“This position will offer me the ability to take on new challenges. It is a position that has a lot of moving parts and an abundance of new duties.”

Yaremko has been living in Donnelly since 1998 with her husband and three sons. She says that living in the community inspires her to ensure that it thrives.

“I’m invested in seeing the community succeed,” says Yaremko. “That connection motivates me to build positive relationships with council, staff, and community members.”

Yaremko brings a wealth of administrative and business experience into her new role.

“I have worked most of my adult life in administrative positions,’ she explains.

“I have worked in all types of fields including insurance, agriculture and for the Village of Donnelly in 2017 and again in 2026 as a temp position. I have run my own photography business for almost 13 years now.”

Yaremko is excited to give back to the community she cares so much about and is motivated to be a part of building a strong future for the community.

“My goal is to leave the organization in a stronger position by improving processes, supporting staff development, and contributing to sustainable growth and high-quality service for residents,” she concludes.

“I’m also excited to help council achieve its strategic priorities.”

Mayor Myrna Lanctot says council is excited to welcome its new CAO, noting that having a Donnelly resident in the position will be beneficial to their council and community.

“On behalf of the council of the Village of Donnelly, I am very pleased to announce that we have hired Sara Yaremko as our new CAO,” says Lanctot.

“Council feels she will be an excellent team leader, and we look forward to working with her as we continue serving our community.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter