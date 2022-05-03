Zirka Dancers showcase Ukrainian culture

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented its annual Zabava celebration April 23 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers. Colourful outfits and skills by 18 dancers from ages 2-18 years wowed the appreciative audience.

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented its annual Zabava celebration April 23 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers as well as a meal. Above, Sonechko [pre-kindergarten] dancers perform Vedmezhyy Sup [Bear Soup]. Left-right, are Owen Siegle, Ellie Patenaude, Elliotte Marquardt and Evie Marquardt. Starshyy Zirka [Senior Star] dancers perform the beautiful and graceful Tanets’ Strichky [Ribbon Dance] as the final dance. Left-right, are Callista Gomes and Elly Belesky. Zorya [Rising Stars] dancers perform a traditional Ukrainian dance from the Hutsul region of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie Zabava celebration April 23 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. Left-right, are Ryan Thompson, Brodee Shewchuk, Addison Dube and Serenity Forseille. Zirka Dancers’ instructor Danielle Marx leaps in the air as she performs a Gypsy Dance, which was a favourite of hers while a student years ago. Malen’ki Iskry [Little Sparks] perform “Fun in the Wheat Field”, a dance from the Poltava region of the Ukraine. Left-right, are Sebastian Cayanong and Fredrick Thompson. Fredrick Thompson gets down as Malen’ki Iskry [Little Sparks] perform “Fun in the Wheat Field”, a dance form the Poltava region of the Ukraine. The girls are Isla Marx, left, and Frankie Shewchuk. Malen’ki Iskry [Little Sparks] perform “Fun in the Wheat Field”, a dance from the Poltava region of the Ukraine. Left-right, are Frankie Shewchuk, Isla Marx and Fredrick Thompson. Starshyy Zirka [Senior Star] dancers perform a Berezniaka, a traditional Ukrainian dance from the Transcarpatian region of Ukraine. In front is Raya Romanchuk, behind her is Elly Belesky.