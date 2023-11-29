You can help make a seniors Christmas a little bit brighter

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

An initiative in McLennan needs your help to ensure local seniors have a little bit brighter Christmas this year.

McLennan Home Hardware and Highway 2 Fas Gas are running their annual Adopt-a-Senior and they still have many seniors left to be purchased for.

The project was expanded this year to include seniors from the entire Smoky River Region living in assisted living facilities or seniors’ apartments.

“We have about 35 seniors left,” says owner Marilynne Brulotte, adding this is the third year the stores have held the Adopt-a-Senior program.

“I think it is very important for our communities to realize that some seniors do not have any family to fill the void and they get very lonely.”

While initially including only seniors from McLennan, Brulotte say this year they’ve decided to expand their Adopt-a-Senior to include the seniors’ apartments in Girouxville, Falher and Donnelly.

“Some people do not have family here and it’s the season where we all need a little more cheer,” says Brulotte.

“I believe that our seniors are the most important people in our communities,” she adds.

The Adopt-a-Senior program is about to wrap up, and Brulotte says she hopes people step up to help buy the last of the seniors their gifts. If folks cannot make it to the store to pick a senior off the tree, Brulotte says she and her staff would be happy to do the shopping for them. Call (780) 324-2164.

She says all gifts need to be collected by Dec. 8 to give enough time for her team to disperse the items to all of the seniors in time for Christmas.

If you are interested in helping to make a senior’s Christmas more cheerful, visit either store in McLennan to pick a random card from the Christmas tree. A $30 limit has been set, and Brulotte says most people ask for things like slippers, pyjamas, books, crafts, games, and candy.

A total of 125 seniors have been included in this year’s program. They ask that gifts are not wrapped but put into gift bags as it is easier to hand out to the residents when the time comes.