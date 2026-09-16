A regional initiative is making headway with work underway on a regional workforce assessment.

Last spring, Northern Sunrise County, Town of Peace River, and Lac Cardinal Economic Development received $250,000 in funding for a Workplace Planning Project. The funds were received in part from the Labour Market Partnership (LMP) program funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Canada-Alberta Workforce Tariff Response .

The three groups will be working together to develop a Workforce Planning Grant project that will aim to strengthen workforce readiness and support long-term economic growth across the region.

“The region shares many of the same workforce challenges, including skilled labour shortages, youth outmigration, housing pressures, and difficulty attracting workers to rural communities,” explains NSC Economic Development Officer Lynn Florence. “By partnering together, the municipalities can take a regional approach to workforce development, share resources and research, and create stronger long-term strategies that benefit the entire region rather than working independently.”

Lac Cardinal Economic Development Officer Misty Velichka adds that the project aims to better understand current and future workforce needs across the region and identify opportunities to support business growth, workforce attraction, and employee retention.

“The consulting team leading the project is currently preparing a business survey and has begun engaging with local Economic Development Committees and regional stakeholders,” says Velichka. “These early discussions will help ensure the assessment reflects the unique opportunities and challenges facing employers throughout the region.”

Both EDOs add that local businesses play a critical role in the success of their project.

“When the survey is distributed, employers are strongly encouraged to participate and share their experiences,” says Florence. “Responses will provide valuable insight into workforce shortages, recruitment challenges, training needs, succession planning, and emerging labour market trends.”

Information collected is intended to help guide future workforce development initiatives and strengthen the region’s ability to attract and retain workers.

“By taking a few minutes to complete the survey, businesses can help ensure that future strategies and investments are based on real local needs and opportunities,” explains Velichka. “Northern Sunrise County, Lac Cardinal Economic Development and Town of Peace River want to thank businesses, community partners, and Economic Development Committee members for their continued support and looks forward to sharing project updates as work progresses.”

Florence and Velichka says the survey is targeted to be launched at the beginning of October and the Economic Development Officers of each municipality will be sharing the survey through business contacts and local chamber of commerce branches.

“A strong workforce is essential to the long-term success of our communities and businesses,” explains Florence. “We encourage all employers to participate in the survey, as their input will help shape workforce solutions that support economic growth across our region.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter