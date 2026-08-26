Women’s fundraising efforts dedicated to education and healing

Two Peace River women are about to raise money for Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee, with a variety of items designed to spread awareness regarding Truth and Reconciliation.

“I believe in and support the 94 Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada,” explains local Indigenous artist Judy Ducharme.

“The residential school crisis is the darkest part of Canadian history and Canadians deserve to know, understand and learn from this history,” she adds.

“The effects and impact of the residential school crisis are generational, however, with projects like this the impact lessons even in the smallest of ways.”

Ducharme and her fundraising partner Candace Dobransky have expanded their fundraising efforts this year, offering the orange apparel that is normally offered, but adding teddy bears. Dobransky says in 2021, Peace River held a ceremony to honour the 215 children whose potential burial sites had been identified at the former Kamloops Indian residential school. She explains teddy bears were left as part of the memorial.

“My family attended that ceremony, and it has stayed with me ever since,” she says.

“So, when we were deciding what else we could offer this year, teddy bears felt like they had a connection to that memory and to the reason behind this fundraiser. They aren’t just another item we’re selling. For me, they carry a much deeper meaning and are a reminder of the children at the heart of why we recognize Truth and Reconciliation Day.”

All funds from the fundraiser will go directly to interagency, a non-profit volunteer based organization, that Ducharme says is the catalyst to supporting Indigenous initiatives in the community.

“I believe that without continued support, (interagency) will face barriers to fostering awareness within the community,” says Ducharme.

“This project is small scale; however, we understand that every little bit helps.”

Ducharme’s crosswalk design was completed June 15 and is displayed near the Treaty 8 Memorial at Riverfront Park. It is the design that will be on all of the items Ducharme and Dobrasky are selling.

Ducharme says the crosswalk and all of their items for sale help to start the important conversation about the past.

“We are all from different walks of life, every corner and every direction, yet we all live in the same place: Turtle Island,” says Ducharme.

“The Eagle feather is for the First Nations, the Infinity symbol for the Métis and the Inukshuk for the Inuit – all carefully placed on the turtle shell, but I left the one-piece blank to symbolize all people. The turtle, of course, represents Turtle Island, Honouring Every Child.”

The women say this is the third time they have chosen to partner. Both have an extraordinary amount of compassion and empathy. Their goal is to use their energy to help raise money to help spread awareness of the significance of T&R Day.

“The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation honours the children that did not make it home, their families left without closure, the children who did make it home and continue to suffer generational trauma, the dark history of Canada so that it will not repeat itself and above all promotes healing and remembrance,” explains Ducharme.

“I am here as a daughter of a residential school survivor and surviving through that generational trauma that could have been passed on to my children and then onto my grandchildren. I am on my own Indigenous journey not knowing or understanding the residential school crisis until I was an adult, this is me healing.”

Dobransky is the owner of 4 Arrow Design, and she says the business has given her a platform within Peace River and the area. She wanted to use the platform to do something meaningful.

“This fundraiser isn’t just about selling orange shirts,” says Dobransky.

“It’s about supporting our local Indigenous community, creating conversations and – hopefully – encouraging people to learn more about why Truth and Reconciliation Day matters.”

Dobransky says it was important for the money raised to stay local.

“We live in a community with such a rich Indigenous history, and we wanted the fundraiser to directly benefit people and organizations here,” she adds.

“The Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee already does important work bringing people together, supporting Indigenous culture and creating opportunities for education and understanding. It felt right that the money raised here should stay here and continue supporting that work.”

Items being created include T-shirts for $40, crewnecks for $50, hoodies $60, and teddy bears for $30. A complete listing of items and pictures can be found on the 4 Arrow Design Facebook page. Orders can be placed by messaging the 4 Arrow Design Facebook page or by contacting Ducharme at (780) 618-6826.

“Buy an item if you’re able to, share the fundraiser, wear orange on Sept. 30 help us raise money, but I think there’s something even more important people can do: learn,” urges Dobransky.

“Learn why we wear orange. Learn about residential schools. Listen to survivors and Indigenous voices. Learn about the Indigenous history of the land and the community you live in. Talk to your children about it. You don’t have to know everything to start learning, and reconciliation shouldn’t be something we only think about one day a year.”

Ducharme says to show up, participate, ask questions, learn history, be kind, and always remember everyone comes from the same place.

“Remember the Children,” Ducharme concludes.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter