Woman survives personal tragedy to help others

Walk to Remember drew 10 people in Peace River Sept. 21. The walk helps people deal with the tragic loss of their baby.

Walk to Remember raises awareness of pregnancy, infant loss

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Losing a baby is a tragedy most parents hope never to experience.



For those parents and their families and friends who are grieving a baby, the annual Walk to Remember events help bring awareness and extra community support.



“The point of the walk is to raise awareness about pregnancy and infant loss,” says Peace River Walk to Remember 2019 organizer Jamie Ellsworth.



“Not everyone has been able to express their grief when they have experienced such a loss, so we’re here to provide support for them emotionally.”



Ellsworth started her own personal journey of loss in 2014. She now does her best to help other families whether they are grieving a loss through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.



This year’s walk on Sept. 21 began at the gazebo in Riverfront Park and included a 1.5-km walk about town. A small memorial was also held, with a potluck afterwards.



“This is the second year we’ve done it. The last one we did was last year in September and we had 19 participants. This year we have 10 but we also have more children which is awesome because it’s not just about parents, it’s about siblings, about grandparents, everybody who feels they just need that little extra support,” Ellsworth says.



Besides organizing the walk, the group also holds monthly meetings on the third Monday of each month, and gives out information on community supports and how to help a friend or family member who has experienced the loss of their baby.



Some ideas for helping someone close to you who is grieving a baby include listening to their feelings, preparing meals, helping with housework, helping with ways to remember the baby, and watching for signs of depression such as changes in appetite and suicidal thoughts.



For more information, call [780] 814-4406 or visit the Walk to Remember Facebook group.