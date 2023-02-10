Willier wins big!

Russell Willier lottery win

Joussard resident Russell Willier is $250,000 richer after matching the final six numbers in the Lotto 6/49 EXTRA draw Jan. 21. Willier checked his ticket three times while on a trip to Valleyview and discovered he was a big winner. “I stopped to buy a coffee and decided to check some tickets,” Willier told DH News. “I had to look hard. I couldn’t believe it.” He was in such disbelief he checked the ticket again at Valleyview to ensure he was a winner. He plans to pay some bills and buy a Harley motorcycle with his winnings. The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K in High Prairie. The ticket number was 6242572.