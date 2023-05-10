Wildfires rage in South Peace

Chris Clegg

Wild fires in the South Peace over most of northern Alberta have caused immeasurable damage.

Hardest hit locally was East Prairie Metis Settlement where unconfirmed reports have much of the settlement heavily damaged.

The wildfire situation in the Slave Lake Forest Area was listed as extreme last week. On May 5, community evacuations started. Eventually, East Prairie, Enilda and parts of the Banana Belt south of High Prairie were evacuated.

Atikameg and Whitefish River receive evacuation order from KTC

On May 5, Whitefish River and Atikameg received an evacuation order and were ordered to go to Slave Lake. The reception centre was in the Town of Slave Lake office. The communities are part of Whitefish Lake First Nation and the order was sent by the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council.

A wildfire east of the both communities and due to current weather conditions, all community members of Whitefish River and Atikameg were ordered to leave.

On May 5 at 1:04 p.m.; Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council issued an evacuation alert for Whitefish River and Atikameg.

“There is currently a wildfire east of the communities and due to current weather conditions all residents must be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” reads the Kee Tas Kee Now news release.

They advised residents to be able to leave on one hour’s notice and to follow the directions from authorities and watch for updates on community social media.

Report from Slave Lake Forest Area

Alberta Wildfire Slave Lake Forest Area updated the wildfire situation May 5.

“SWFO53 located approximately 23 km southeast of East Prairie Metis Settlement is now classified as out of control; 36 firefighters, three helicopters and various pieces of heavy equipment continue to fight this wildfire. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation and the estimated size remains 40 hectares.”

BLC issues fire ban May 5 at 3 p.m.

Just before the Atikameg and Whitefish River order, matters worsened in Big Lakes County. Their first official action occurred at 3 p.m. when the director of emergency management issued Big Lakes County Fire Control Order No. 2023-01 suspending and/or cancelling any fire permits in the county or prohibiting the lighting

or requiring the extinguishment of any open fire set within the county’s fire permit area. The order included:

A fire ban and OHV restriction is in effect within the Forest Protection Area due to extreme fire danger. All outdoor wood fires are banned, including wood campfires on public lands, wood campfires on private land and provincial campgrounds; backyard firepits; barbecue charcoal briquettes; the use of fireworks and exploding targets; and the recreational use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) on public lands, including designated OHV trails.

BLC advises evacuation preparedness order May 5 at 7 p.m.

Big Lakes County updated the situation May 5.

“The wildfire southeast of East Prairie Metis Settlement has moved northwest into the East Prairie Metis Settlement and has the potential to reach the Banana Belt area. Since there is the potential for danger to life and health, Big Lakes County has ordered residents east of the West Prairie River and Highway 749 and south of Township Road 724, to prepare to evacuate. The areas involved are as follows: east of the West Prairie River and Highway 749 and south of Township Road 724. Banana Belt residents are asked to please FireSmart their properties by removing log piles, deadfall, and plowing around properties if possible. If you have questions regarding your livestock, please contact the Big Lakes County agricultural fieldman at (780) 523-8249. Alberta Wildfire and Big Lakes County Fire Services are monitoring the wildfire situation and are working with residents to prepare for evacuation. Further instructions will be given to those directly impacted. Citizens are to monitor www.biglakes county.ca, the County Facebook page, and the Alberta Emergency Alert website for additional information.”

Evacuation order issued by BLC May 5 at 10:30 p.m.

“Big Lakes County has issued an evacuation order due to wildfire. This alert is in effect for everyone in Big Lakes County, east of the West Prairie River and Highway 749, and south of Township Road 724. A fire within East Prairie Metis Settlement is moving northwest and is expected to reach the Banana Belt area overnight tonight. Everyone east of the West Prairie River and Highway 749 and south of Township Road 724 must evacuate now. Everyone evacuating should go to the Elks Rodeo Hall north of the town of High Prairie at 74508 on Highway 749 to register. Everyone must be evacuated by midnight tonight May 6. Bring RVs if you have them as camping is available on site at the Elks Rodeo Hall.”

Banana Belt Evacuation Order issued May 6 at 12:25 a.m.

“Big Lakes County has issued an evacuation order due to wildfire. This alert is in effect for Big Lakes County residents within Township 73 and Range 15 and Township 73 Range 16. A fire within East Prairie Metis Settlement is moving northwest and is expected to reach the Banana Belt area overnight tonight. The Banana Belt Evacuation Order has been extended to these two townships. Everyone in these two townships must evacuate now. Everyone evacuating should go to the Elks Rodeo Hall north of the Town of High Prairie at 74508 on Highway 749 to register. Everyone must evacuate by 1 a.m. May 6. Bring RVs if you have them as camping is available on-site at the Elks Rodeo Hall. Stay tuned to www.alberta.ca/ emergencyalertand local media for updates. “

BLC issues evacuation order May 6 at 1:30 a.m.

“Big Lakes County has issued an Evacuation Order due to wildfire. This alert is in effect for Big Lakes County residents north of Township Road 740 within the borders of Range Road 154, Highway 749, and south of Highway 2, including the hamlet of Enilda. A fire within East Prairie Metis Settlement is moving northwest. The area of Township Road 740 within the borders of Range Road 154, Highway 749, and south of Highway 2 have a mandatory evacuation order has been extended to this area. Everyone in this area must evacuate now. Everyone evacuating should go to the Elks Rodeo Hall north of the Town of High Prairie at 74508 on Highway 749 to register. Everyone must evacuate by 3 a.m. on May 6. Bring RVs if you have them as camping is available on-site at the Elks Rodeo Hall. Stay tuned to www.alberta.ca/emergencyalertand local media for updates.”

Emergency Alert for Banana Belt area May 6 at 6:45 a.m.

“Big Lakes County is issuing a wildfire alert. This alert is in effect for Big Lakes County residents North of Township Road 734, East of Range Road 175, West of Highway 749, and South of Township Road 740. A wildfire is moving northwest through the Banana Belt area. Since there is the potential for danger to life and health, if you are in the affected area, you must prepare to evacuate with 60 minutes notice. This alert will be updated if an evacuation is required. Stay tuned to wwwalberta.ca/emergencycalert and local media for updates.”

Northern Sunrise County affected

May 6 at 1:47 p.m., Northern Sunrise County issued the following evacuation order:

“This alert is in effect for everyone on Range Road 190 up to Township Road 830, in Northern Sunrise County. There is a wildfire burning southeast of Nampa. It is moving northwest. Everyone on Range Road 190 up to Township Road 830 in Northern Sunrise County must evacuate now. Everyone else in the surrounding areas must be prepared for a possible evacuation. Be ready to leave on short notice. More info on County website and Facebook. Stay tuned to wwwalberta.ca/emergencycalert and local media for updates.”

Earlier, on May 6 shortly after midnight, Northern Sunrise County had an evacuation alert was for the whole county from: north of TWP 810 up to North Harmon Valley Road (TWP 830) and East of Range Road 195.

Grizzly Ridge Wildfire

A wildfire near Swan Hills affected local residents.

On May 4, Big Lakes County issued an evacuation alert for the Swan Hills area.

“A wildfire is occurring 10 km east of Highway 33 and is moving northwest towards Highway 33 and approximately 36 km southeast of the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 2 in the Swan Hills area. With current conditions, at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, the wildfire may reach residential properties along Highway 33. Since there is the potential for danger to life and health, Big Lakes County has ordered residents along Highway 33 between the Town of Swan Hills and Highway 2, to prepare to evacuate.”

May 5 at 8:30 a.m., the wildfire is currently between Island Creek and Stoney Creek east of Highway 33 moving northwest towards Highway 33. The wildfire has not come into contact with Highway 33, reported Big Lakes Clounty.

Alberta Wildfire and Big Lakes County Fire Services are monitoring the wildfire situation and working with residents to prepare for evacuation, if necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation; however, residents were advised they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

May 5 at 1:15 p.m., it was reported by BLC that the wildfire between Island Creek and Stoney Creek, east of Highway 33, is no longer an active threat to Big Lakes County residents at this time as it is currently moving southwest away from Big Lakes County residential properties. However, an evacuation alert was still in effect for residents along Highway 33 between the Town of Swan Hills and Highway 2 should conditions change.

The County advised drivers to avoid travelling along Highway 33 between the intersection of Highway 2 and the Town of Swan Hills. Be prepared for low visibility and ash throughout the area. Seek medical attention if you are having difficulties breathing.

Gov’t of Alberta declares state of emergency

In response to the threat of multiple wildfires burning throughout the province, the Government of Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency May 6 to ensure the safety, health and welfare of Albertans.

Emergency responders are working around the clock to keep people safe and reduce the threat to homes and infrastructure.

Under the Emergency Management Act, declaring a state of emergency is a legal mechanism that provides the provincial government with a higher level of intergovernmental coordination, around the clock monitoring of the situation, access to emergency discretionary funds, the ability to mobilize additional supports and continue working with municipalities, organizations and businesses to support evacuated residents.

The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee continues to meet regularly to respond to the current wildfire situation across Alberta. Cabinet continues to have decision-making abilities, and will make decisions as needed to deal with emergencies.

The most up-to-date evacuation information is available at alberta.ca/emergency.