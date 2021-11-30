Wildfire season has ended

Now the wildfire season is over, fire permits are no longer required for burning within the local Forest Protection Area, says Leah Lovequist, wildfire information officer.

However, safe burning practices are always in season. The risk of a wildfire does not end when wildfire season does. Any time there is a fire on the land, there is a risk the fire can spread.

“If fires are not properly put out, they can spread and burn underground, under the snow and ice, all winter. Under the right conditions, these fires can re-emerge in the spring as wildfires. Do your part to prevent spring wildfires by revisiting your winter burns to make sure there are extinguished,” says Lovequist.

Firefighters do respond to wildfires, even in the winter. If you spot a wildfire, report it by calling 310-3743 [FIRE].

From Nov, 1 to Feb. 28, 2022, fire permits are not required for burning in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta. Even though a fire permit is not required, you are still responsible for any fires you ignite outside of the wildfire season.

Take the time to properly prepare your burn site. Know the requirements needed to be successful during your burn and how to properly extinguish your site.