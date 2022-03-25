Western Alberta records lowest unemployment rate

The region which includes Slave Lake, Wabasca, High Prairie, Smoky River and Peace River, had the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta in January and February 2022.

“February marks the fourth straight month of job gains in our province, which reflects the strength of our recovery coming out of the pandemic,” says Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer, regarding the February 2022 Labour Force Survey.

Regarding unemployment statistics, Alberta is divided into seven regions. Slave Lake, Wabasca, High Prairie, Falher, Peace River, and all communities in-between are in the Banff – Jasper – Rocky Mountain House and Athabasca – Grande Prairie, Peace River area. Or, commonly called western Alberta. The area includes a bit over half of northern Alberta and tapers down to the Rocky Mountains at the American border.

In January and February 2022, western Alberta had the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta. In January, it was 5.3 per cent, down from 6.4 per cent in December. It then decreased to 5.2 per cent.

On the other end of the spectrum, Calgary had the highest [worst] unemployment rate, but it also decreased. In February, it was 7.6 per cent, which was better than 7.8 per cent in January.

The January and February 2022 western Alberta numbers were much better than in 2021. In those months in 2021, it had the third lowest rate at 9.8 per cent in February, and 9.9 per cent in January. It is an improvement of 4.6 percentage points from each month.

Across the province the unemployment rate in February 2022 was 6.8 per cent.

“This is the lowest unemployment rate Alberta has seen since September 2019,” says Schweitzer.

Statistics were taken from the 2022 Labour Force Survey.