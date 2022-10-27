‘Welcome to my (haunted) home!’ October 27, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 All sorts of weird characters popped up at EC Bar Adventures’ annual Halloween Flashlight Night Oct. 22. Above, a rather spooky clown made his presence known at the haunted bale maze, geared this year to a clown theme. It was all part of the fun as people made their way through the maze, to be surprised at what lurked around every corner. It did not mean each clown was friendly, however. One hiding in the nearby corn maze terrified any unsuspecting victims, especially when he fired up his chainsaw! Around 1,000 attended the festivities. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email