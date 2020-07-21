Warrant executed, PR man arrested

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peace River area man faces several property charges after a search warrant was executed on his property June 23.



Peace Regional RCMP Sgt. Dave Browne says police began an investigation related to stolen property that was believed to be stored on a rural property in the County of Northern Lights.



“Police obtained a search warrant, which was executed on the property in question, resulting in the recovery of stolen items,” says Browne.



Daryl James Pearson, 31, faces two charges of possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, a single count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.



Pearson was brought before a Justice of the Peace following his arrest and was granted release on cash bail with conditions.



However, on June 30, police responded to a report from the public of suspicious activity related to a broken down vehicle, in the rural Grimshaw area.



“Police attended the area and encountered Daryl Pearson, who was found to be in breach of conditions of his release,” says Browne.



“An investigation at the scene also led to the recovery of stolen property items, resulting in Pearson’s arrest.”



Pearson faces additional charges including possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, and five counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.



Pearson was later remanded into custody and will appear in Peace River provincial court Aug. 6 to enter pleas on the charges.