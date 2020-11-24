Wanted man found in parking lot

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you know the police are looking for you, you never know where you might be sighted.



It’s a lesson a Peace River man learned Nov. 9 when an off-duty police officer recognized Kyle Gordon Craddock, 23, at a local shopping area. He was wanted by police on multiple warrants.



“An off-duty RCMP officer advised the Peace Regional RCMP of a sighting of a subject, known to be wanted on numerous outstanding arrest warrants for serious prior offences,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Police attended and located Craddock, who was arrested.



“[Craddock] fled from police and was located by additional RCMP officers who were positioned nearby and taken into custody.”



Further investigation also uncovered an incident of theft at a nearby store. The stolen property was recovered.



Craddock faces new charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.



Craddock’s warrants were stemming from an investigation completed by Peace Regional RCMP on Aug. 28, 2020, that resulted in charges including flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.



“After an arrest warrant was issued, Peace Regional RCMP members attempted to stop and arrest Craddock while he was driving a vehicle on three separate occasions from Sept. 28-30, 2020,” says Fontaine.



Craddock’s failure to stop for police resulted in three additional charges of flight from police, plus additional charges of resisting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and numerous provincial traffic violation charges.



Following a judicial hearing on all matters, including the outstanding warrant investigations, Craddock was remanded into custody.



Craddock was scheduled to attend Peace River provincial court Nov. 23 to enter pleas to charges.