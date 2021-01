Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Falher resident suggested an idea to use municipal equipment and labour to plow snow on a walking path towards the track south of the ball diamonds.



The request was denied at council’s Dec. 14 meeting.



“However, the town is open to an agreement allowing a third party to complete the work at their cost,” CAO-in- training James Bell says.



Anyone interested can contact the Town at [780] 837-2247.