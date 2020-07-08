Vintage Texaco oil pump turned in

A vintage Texaco oil pump was turned over to Peace River RCMP, who are trying to find its owner.

Peace River RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating owner of unique found item.



On June 30, a member of the public turned in a unique item: a restored vintage Texaco Oil pump that had been located in the north end of Peace River near a gravel path.



Police is asking anyone with information in relation to this item, or if they can identify the owner, to please contact Peace River RCMP at [780] 624-6611 or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.