Viersen’s motion repealing ‘no more pipelines’ bill shunned by NDP, Liberals

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Although the Conservatives have the weight of a Supreme Court decision behind them, the federal Liberals continue the fight.

Oct. 19, Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen introduced a motion at the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Committee to recommend Bill C-69 be repealed. The motion was made on the heels of a Supreme Court of Canada decision Oct. 13 that ruled Bill C-69, commonly referred to as the ‘No More Pipelines Act’ – was unconstitutional and negatively impacted First Nations and their economic reconciliation.

However, cites a news release issued by Viersen, the NDP member on the committee called for adjournment of debate on the motion which was supported by Liberal members.

Viersen is not impressed.

“The Eagle Spirit Pipeline was just one of many projects shelved due to Bill C-69 and was an important opportunity for economic reconciliation and resource development for many First Nations communities including Woodland Cree in Peace River – Westlock,” says Viersen.

“The Northern Gateway Pipeline is another project that (would) have brought significant development and jobs across northern Alberta,” he adds.

In 2020, Woodland Cree First Nation Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom joined the legal fight against Bill C-69. At the time, he expressed his frustration.

“There is no work in our area,” he says.

“Peace River, there was a major oil project a few years ago that got cancelled . . . due to a lack of access to pipelines and lack of access to tidewater. So now with no resource development in our areas, we’re back into poverty . . . I really feel that the bills were legislated without proper consultation.”

Viersen says Conservatives will continue to have the Bill abolished.

“We are not going to back down. Oil and gas workers and Indigenous communities in my riding and across Canada need this Bill repealed as soon as possible.”