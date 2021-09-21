Viersen wins third term in office

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Arnold Viersen is returning to Ottawa to represent the Conservative party for a third term.

Viersen easily defeated his opponents in the Sept. 21 federal election which saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals win a minority government.

Following are the unofficial results in Peace River – Westlock:

* Arnold Viersen – Conservative Party of Canada – 28,653.

* Darryl Boisson – People’s Party of Canada – 5,895.

* Gail Ungstad – New Democrats – 5,809.

* Colin Krieger – Maverick Party – 2,494.

* Leslie Penny – Liberals – 2,324.

* Jordan Francis MacDougall, Green Party, 364.

In all, 45,539 people voted of 74,324 registered voters for a 61.27 per cent turnout.

Results are unofficial.