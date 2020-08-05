Viersen holds meet and greet in Peace River

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Peace River MP Arnold Viersen was in the riding to hold a meet and greet with constituents and municipal officials.



The meet and greet in Riverfront Park in Peace River July 27 was sparsely attended. Town councillor Byron Schamehorn says while the intersection between federal and municipal politics is limited, he was able to have a good chat with the MP.



“We talked about schools opening up, leadership vote, [the] WE scandal, his career as an automotive tech for Chrysler, how he got into politics, and I gave him a PR 100 pin,” Schamehorn says.



Although one concerned citizen raised questions on Facebook about the lack of masks and social distancing at the small event, and particularly the fact that Schamehorn and Viersen shook hands, Schamehorn says he took precautions by hand sanitizing before and after.



“Safety first!” he says.



Shaking hands is considered by experts to be a potential way to transmit Covid-19 and elbow bumps are now recommended instead. Guidelines from the province generally only emphasize wearing masks indoors.



Viersen also met with AUMA President Barry Morishita, Falher Mayor Donna Buchinski, MLA Todd Loewen and a few constituents for a round table to discuss the issues facing the region.