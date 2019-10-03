Vendors vie to take over PR Registry

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Alberta government has opened a request for proposals for a new registry agent in Peace River.



The town’s only registry office closed in July after Service Alberta revoked the access privileges of owner Casey Insurance Ltd. for “administrative breaches” according to the Peace River Record-Gazette.



The registry office in Grimshaw has since been flooded with people from Peace River seeking in-person service with everything from ordering birth certificates to updating their vehicle registration.



Multiple bidders have already expressed interest according to a list of interested vendors on the Alberta Purchasing Connection website. Some of those interested vendors include Peace River Ford Sales, Mann and Mann Insurance, Kit Office, and the Northend Reddimart, while some interested vendors are from as far as away as Calgary and California.



The closing date for the RFP is Oct. 22.



In the meantime, registration renewals can be done online. Fines can also be paid online.