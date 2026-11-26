Donnelly Georges P. Vanier Vipers hold the banner as Northwest Junior High School 2J girls volleyball champions. Front row, left-right, are assistant coach Melissa Portelance, Emma Carbone, Joy Agtoto, Maci Brulotte, Alexis Fennell, Pyper Isert and assistant coach Shelby Thierstein. Back row, left-right, are head coach Kelsey Dusseault, Savannah Hicks, Payton Dusseault, Arianne Servant, Mackenzie Cotton and Paisley Rochon.

The Donnelly Georges P. Vanier Vipers have won the Northwest Junior High School 2J girls Volleyball championship.

The Vipers edged the Fairview Cobras 12-25, 26-24, 15-9 in the exciting final of the six-team tournament hosted by the St. Andrew’s Saints in High Prairie.

Vanier faced a tough team in the final, head coach Kelsey Dusseault says.

“We had a tough first set against Fairview,” Dusseault says.

“They came at us hard with a lot of good hits and digs.

“But as always, our girls did not give up, even when we were down 24-21 in the second set.

“We squeaked that one out and never looked back, winning the third set and the gold medal and banner.

“Well done, ladies!”

It capped a memorable season.

“Winning the zone championship was the goal we set at the start of the season,” Dusseault says.

“The Vipers’ junior girl’s volleyball team had a banner season.”

Vanier opened the season finishing fourth at the Prairie River Raider tournament in High Prairie.

“It might have been a blessing,” Dusseault says.

“These girls dug in and they worked harder than any other team I’ve coached.

“Their steady improvement over the season culminated in winning gold in the last two tournaments, including the zone finals,” he says.

The Vipers finished second in two tournaments and third in another.

Vanier defeated the Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs in one semifinals at the zone tournament.

Fairview defeated St. Mary’s, of Beaverlodge in the other semifinal.

Other teams in the tournament included the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints and Golden Eagle, of Wabasca,

The tournament concludes the junior high volleyball season.

No provincial championships at the junior high dvision are held.

Richard Froese

South Peace News